Shea Butter Baby: Ari Lennox Reveals The Secret To Her Natural Coils [Video]

Ari Lennox Talks Her Natural Hair

Soul songstress Ari Lennox is an all-natural goddess with copious coils to match. The “Shea Butter Baby” album creator recently sat down with our Radio One family to discuss not only her sultry music but her luscious mane.

What’s the secret for Ari’s ALWAYS well-moisturized coils? After joking that it’s saliva from her dog, the D.C. singer said it’s a combination of shea butter, olive oil, Shea Moisture, coconut oil hibiscus, and Eco Styling gel if she wants to do a “slick bun.”

Get shea buttery with Ari below.