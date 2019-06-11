Seen On The Scene: Dave Chappelle, Van Jones, Quest Love & More At Prince’s Album Release Celebration

Dave Chappelle, Van Jones, Quest Love & More At Prince’s Album Release Celebration

Thursday night, Van Jones hosted Prince’s “Originals” album release celebration at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. Dave Chappelle, Van Jones, Quest Love, Demetrius Shipp J, and Kendrick Sampson were among the guests that were seen sipping D’USSE cocktails such as the Purple Rain and the Prince original throughout the night.

Check out some photo highlights from the eventful evening below!