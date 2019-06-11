Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Her Former ‘The Real’ Cohosts & Thanks Her ‘Snackable’ Sweetie For Healing Her Heart
Tamar Apologizes To “The Real”, David Adefeso Declares His Love For Her
Tamar Braxton is assuring fans that she’s got a new attitude and her new man is the cause of it. Tamar posted a message on her Instagram issuing apologies to several people including Iyanla Vanzant and her former co-hosts on “The Real.”
According to Tamar, she hurt several people because she “all she knew was hurt”—but now she sees things differently because her “snackable” sweetie David Adefeso is in her life.
“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt,” wrote Tamar. “Self-inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.
“I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso 🌟”
This is the first time Tamar’s publically apologized to her former cohosts after she was booted off two years ago.
In addition to Tamar speaking on her new much healthier mental state, her boyfriend David posted a lengthyyyyy message praising TayTay for growing during the year they’ve been together, hit the flip for that.
David Adefeso is telling the world that he’s standing by Tamar (“Period!”) because he saw past the scars from the emotional and physical abuse she endured and the scars from the strain of working on “Braxton Family Values”, a “show she feels utterly shackled to.”
The financial consultant also challenged the #AngryBlackWomen trope and encouraged black men to stick by black women’s sides and “love them through it.”
“When I met my @tamarbraxton 12 months ago she was angry, distraught and almost-completely broken. She’d lost her family, her friends, her job and was estranged from her mom and sisters who she loves so much.
While her behavior was a significant cause of these misfortunes, it took me a while to recognize that there were other equally valid causes, including being repeatedly assaulted by men in her life she trusted (first physically as a child, then emotionally later on in life by deeply aggressive and utterly controlling romantic relationships); finally culminating in the continuing psychological damage brought on by working on a TV show she feels utterly shackled to due to contract terms.
With few exceptions the anger has been replaced by joy, the despair has morphed into a need to help the abused (check out #NoNeedTBShame), and the kind, gentle, beautiful and self-assured woman that is my @tamarbraxton is now on full display (check out our social media activities over the past 3 months since the show was shot and see the new Tamar)!
A word to our strong black men who are in relationships with our beautiful black women- when you make a commitment to love that sista, it is your duty and responsibility to STAND BY YOUR WOMAN. PERIOD! Irrespective of wealth, power or fame, many of our women have endured the same challenges that my Tamar has, including physical and emotional abuse, endemic marginalization, controlling romantic relationships and desertion by black men. Some of what many have condescendingly coined as #AngryBlackWoman is simply a reflection of, and reaction to, the life experiences of our beautiful black women.”
“We love them through it, we support them through it, and we protect them through it! #BlackMenStandUpForBlackWomen.”
Now that’s some strong black loving.
Tamar’s since responded to David in his comments section; hit the flip for that.
“My David. There are no words. Just like the day we met. I’m completely speechless. I’m at our home waiting for you to walk through the door to greet MY KING the way her Queen should. I’ve never known a man to love me AND my scars!! I’ve never even heard of that before. I appreciate your Patience as I continue to work on myself To be better not only for myself and beans but for YOU!! You are worth leaving my painful, self righteous, self absorbed, attention seeking, sometimes Pathetic past behind. Which is hard because pain, having it or causing it has become comfortable because I only knew the pain.
Now I know true love and I’m working really hard to replace that painful “fulfillment” with your unconditional Love and support. There is no way that I would EVER lose you because I’m too busy STUCK in being me!! U have helped change me for the better and see things from other people’s perspective. Only a TRUE man of God and who is sent BY God could love a pile of mess because he only sees a pile of Gold. I love you with my entire heart. And because you won’t give up on me. I won’t either🥰 -your Tamar.”
Someone’s in LOVE, love.
Did you catch “Braxton Family Values” before the finale? David’s been profiled on the show.
