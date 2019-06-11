BossipSounds: DJ Aktive Lets Loose A Fire New Jawn Called “The City” Featuring Common, Bri Steves, Freeway, & Jazzy Jeff

DJ Aktive Releases New Single “The City” From ‘The Tour EP’

Philadelphia’s dopest disc jock DJ Aktive is preparing to release The Tour EP featuring some of the most influential artists in the game who also happen to be artists for whom he DJ’s when they go on tour. Hence, the title of the project.

To get a taste of what Janet Jackson’s favorite DJ is bringing on July 5th (on all streaming platforms), check out the single “The City” featuring Common, Freeway, Bri Steves, and Jazzy Jeff.

Keep an eye out for all DJ Aktive content on his Instagram @DJAKtive.