YG Gives A Smooth Performance Of “Hard Bottoms & White Socks” At Genius’ Open Mic [Video]

YG Performs “Hard Bottoms & White Socks” Live For The First Time

Bompton native YG stopped by the Genius offices recently to perform his latest hit, “Hard Bottoms & White Socks,” which has already racked up 2.5 million Spotify streams to date.

The track is produced by Lil Rich and appears on his brand new project, 4REAL 4REAL. This open mic performance of the track shows YG in rare form, giving a more mellow performance than a lot of his fans are used to–which really lets the song itself shine. Peep the performance down below to see how the rapper’s latest hit sounds live.