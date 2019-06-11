Sweet Black Love: Samuel L. Jackson Explains How He And His Wife Stayed Married For 40 Years

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Maintaining Marriage For 40 Years

Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson will reach their 40th wedding anniversary next year and while on the red carpet at the NYC Shaft premiere, UsMagazine asked him about the secret to their success.

In the celebrity world, 40 years might as well be 200 years, but Sam Jack and his beloved have found what you’d think is an obvious way to keep your relationship intact.

Separate the two.

“Our job is just a job, you go to work, we go to work,” Jackson added. “If I’m at home working, I love coming home and sleeping in my bed. I was working a lot of other different places, but she comes to visit. You know, we both come from the theater. She’s on Broadway right now doing To Kill a Mockingbird, I’m out in the world doing movies. We understand the bond we have, the commonality of experiences, the commonality of joy of the theater and of our lives and of our daughter’s life, so it’s easy for us to stay connected.”

Imagine that, famous people living just like regular people.