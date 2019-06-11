Whole Lotta Bang S#!t: Bethany Gaskin Makes Over $1 Million Munching In Messy-Mouthed Mukbang

Mukbang YouTube Videos Makes Bethany Gaskin Over $1 Million

Are you familiar with the term “mukbang”?

The latest online craze is a fairly straightforward practice. People sit at a table, in front of a camera, and eat the biggest, most over-the-top, messy, juicy, delicious foods you can imagine and talk s#!t for the enjoyment of their subscribers. On one level it’s digital gluttony that is emblematic of the major issues that America has with food, and on the other hand its strangely entertaining when the eater is engaging.

Enter Bethany Gaskin, a mukbang YouTuber who is internet-famous for eating ridiculously big, butter-drenched, tender and succulent crab legs while judging the food talking about God-only-knows-what. She recently spoke to the NYTimes about her unlikely business venture and the way it’s impacted her life and her bank account.

On her two YouTube channels, Bloveslife and BlovesASMR Eating Her Way, Mrs. Gaskin chats up her audience while eating king crab legs, mussels, lobster tails, hard-boiled eggs and roasted red potatoes. The videos, produced in her Cincinnati home, have made her a millionaire, she said. But getting into the business wasn’t about money; mukbang was more of a calling than a vocation. “I think of mukbanging as a ministry,” Mrs. Gaskin said. “I didn’t consult with my husband before I quit my job. I knew this was it, and I quit by faith.”

Bethany’s YouTube channel current hosts 1.8 million subscribers and she’s at nearly 1 million Instagram followers, those are stats for clout. They’re stats for cash.

Through advertising on her videos, Mrs. Gaskin said she has made more than $1 million, providing screenshots of a report from YouTube. Before becoming a YouTube sensation, Mrs. Gaskin, who has an associate’s degree in early childhood development, owned a day care facility. After five years, she sold the business and used the money to pay off loans and leases. She then got a job making circuit boards for the military for a year… …“Then I did a mukbang, and people just went crazy,” she said. “I was like, ‘People want to see me eat, this is weird,’ and since they were easier to record, I just started doing mukbangs and all of a sudden, it just took off from there.”

Bethany’s story is crazy, we highly suggest that you read the entire piece HERE. Especially if you’re looking to become a successful YouTuber.