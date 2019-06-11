Congratulations, Caresha! Yung Miami Announces She’s Expecting A City Girls Seed

One half of the City Girls is expecting.

After much speculation, Yung Miami announced to her followers today that she and her producer bae Southside are expecting. The news comes after Caresha debunked pregnancy rumors by posing in a bikini on her InstaStory.

“On my own terms❤️,” she captioned her announcement post. “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all.

No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me. Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans.

I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life-changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls! And for the record JT has nothing to do with me being pregnant she is so supportive and can’t wait for our newest addition! This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD -Yung Miami”