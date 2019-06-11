How YOU Doin? Wendy Williams’ Mystery Man Is A 27-Year-Old Convicted Felon (Exclusive)

Talk Show Host’s New Love Interest Marc Tomblin Served Time For Robbery Spree

She’s getting back on the dating scene after her 25-year relationship with her allegedly cheating husband broke down.

But there are fears for Wendy Williams after she’s been spotted in the company of a felon who was convicted of violent crime, BOSSIP has learned.

Just last weekend, the paparazzi interviewed Williams in LA while she spent time with a handsome young man beside her. And Williams herself has alluded on social media that she’s boo’d up with a man young enough to be her son.

BOSSIP can reveal that the person in question is Marc Tomblin, a 27-year-old, who according to his LinkedIn page is a financial investor and blogger.

However, Tomblin got out of prison in 2014 after being convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon (conspiracy) and breaking and entering, according to state records obtained by BOSSIP.

The North Carolina native was convicted the year before for the crimes, which he allegedly committed within days of each other, public records show. He later served fifteen months – the minimum – for the two convictions, which ran concurrently, as well as probation.

It’s unclear how Tomblin got on Williams’ radar, or if the talk show host is aware of her new beau’s criminal past. But we’re told that even though it’s still early days, there are concerns about Tomblin’s motives for being with Williams – and whether her estimated $60 million fortune may be the reason.

Williams is on hiatus from filming her talk show until next month.

Our efforts to reach Tomblin weren’t successful Tuesday.