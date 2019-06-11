A “Lil Positivity” : Chevrolet Awards Six HBCU Journalism Students With Fellowships

Chevrolet And The National Newspaper Publishers Association Select 6 HBCU Students For 2019 Discover The Unexpected Journalism Fellowship

Congratulations to six HBCU journalism students who picked up fellowships this summer courtesy of Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

According to a press release, Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association have selected six students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the 2019 Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship. With the help of NNPA editors and reporters, the fellows will travel the country to discover and share positive, inspirational and relevant stories from African American communities during their eight-week summer internship.

The 2019 DTU Journalism Fellows are Tedarius Abrams (Bethune-Cookman), Tyla Barnes (Hampton University), Elae Hill (North Carolina A&T), Miana Massey (Howard University), Emani Nichols (Morehouse College) and Sharon Joy Washington (Florida A&M).

Chevrolet will award each DTU Fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. The students will form two teams of three people, and each team will have access to an all- new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer during their reporting assignments.

The annual DTU program has awarded more than $330,000 in scholarships and stipends since 2015. The program started with a select number of schools and, based on the overwhelming response, the online submission process was opened to all HBCU students in their sophomore through senior years with an interest in journalism, communications, mass media or visual arts.

“Our partnership with the NNPA continues to provide a unique platform to connect with young and remarkable storytellers.” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “From the inaugural launch at Howard University to the inclusion of all the HBCUs, it’s Chevrolet’s pleasure to partner with members of the African American community, ensuring a legacy is established for generations to come. We’re thrilled to meet this year’s group of fellows and immerse them in all things Chevrolet.”

“The NNPA is excited to partner with Chevrolet for another year in support of young journalists to amplify community voices across our country,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. “Having these young journalists in our newsrooms working side by side with our editors and writers is inspiring and we are committed to including young storytellers’ voices in our reporting.”

The DTU Fellowship takes place June 6-Aug. 1, 2019. DTU fellows will work with the Atlanta Voice, Chicago Crusader, Houston Forward Times and The Washington Informer. The fellows’ journey begins in Atlanta, where they’ll participate in two days of journalism training with Chevrolet and NNPA leadership before they hit the road to begin their reporting assignments. Their stories will be featured on the NNPA website (www.nnpa.org/chevydtu) throughout the summer.

Disc jockey and music producer DJ Envy, a co-host of the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” will be the program’s national spokesperson. Musician and author Fonzworth Bentley will serve as the fellows’ Road Trip Advisor. Both are HBCU alums — DJ Envy graduated from Virginia’s Hampton University and Bentley is a Morehouse College graduate.

Learn more about the Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship at http://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu.