Wendy Williams Confirms She’s Seeing 27-Year-Old, Hints She’s Just Zippin’ & Zooin’ Him For Fun
Wendy Williams Confirms Seeing 27-Year-Old Marc Tomblin
Wendy Williams is confirming BOSSIP’s exclusive about her new boo.
As previously reported Wendy’s “very sexy young man” is Marc Tomblin, a 27-year-old, who according to his LinkedIn page is a financial investor and blogger with a rap sheet. Tomblin served time, 15 months to be exact, after being convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon (conspiracy) and breaking and entering.
According to Wendy herself, however, she’s WELL aware of her felonious friend’s past and she couldn’t care less. Instead, the “Act Up” summer saver is telling TMZ that she’s just “having some fun” and Tomblin himself told her about his record.
“I am a 54-year-old grown-a** woman,” she told the site. “I know what I’m doing.”
She also confirmed that her trifling ex Kevin Hunter really did have a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson, so she deserves to enjoy her newfound freedom.
“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony,” Williams told TMZ. “Now, I’m living my life.”
Wendy apparently met Tomblin while she was partying with her new “little sis” Blac Chyna. She’s since flewed out her boy toy to New York for what she’s calling some “no strings attached fun.”
Somebody’s clearly getting zipped and zooed to “Hot Topic” tidbits—-and we’re NOT mad. Y’all can bow down to the REAL City Girl now.
What do YOU think about Wendy coming clean about her felonious fling???
