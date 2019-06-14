Nikki BAEharie Reminded Everyone That She Belongs On The Melaniny Delicious Mt. Rushmore

- By Bossip Staff
Nikki Beharie Stuns On “Black Mirror”

Everyone’s STILL buzzing about “Black Mirror” Season 5 and THAT “Striking Vipers” episode featuring a scalp-snatching sequence of events and the return of impossibly gorgeous actress Nikki Beharie who reminded everyone that A) she’s incredibly talented and B) belongs on Black Hollywood’s melaniny delicious Mt. Rushmore with DeWanda Wise, Aja Naomi King and Teyonah Parris.

Oh yes, she’s absolutely amazing and has Black Twitter in a heart eye TIZZY.

🌝

Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of swoon-worthy stunner Nikki Beharie.

🌝

