Nikki BAEharie Reminded Everyone That She Belongs On The Melaniny Delicious Mt. Rushmore
Nikki Beharie Stuns On “Black Mirror”
Everyone’s STILL buzzing about “Black Mirror” Season 5 and THAT “Striking Vipers” episode featuring a scalp-snatching sequence of events and the return of impossibly gorgeous actress Nikki Beharie who reminded everyone that A) she’s incredibly talented and B) belongs on Black Hollywood’s melaniny delicious Mt. Rushmore with DeWanda Wise, Aja Naomi King and Teyonah Parris.
Oh yes, she’s absolutely amazing and has Black Twitter in a heart eye TIZZY.
Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of swoon-worthy stunner Nikki Beharie.
View this post on Instagram
Are you waiting for something? For enough money? For the perfect partner? The perfect job? More followers? More likes? Are you waiting for permission? A sign? Are you waiting to be beautiful enough? Feel smart enough? Are you waiting to be unbothered? Less ______? More______? Understood? For the past to stop nipping at your heels? For the right thing to say? To wear? For someone to walk through the door? Are you waiting to live the life you feel churning? Waiting to set it free? Waiting to finally do that thing? What would you do if the wait was OVER ………?
