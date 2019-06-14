Nikki BAEharie Reminded Everyone That She Belongs On The Melaniny Delicious Mt. Rushmore

I hope Nicole Beharie is having a good day pic.twitter.com/OPTatRCZ4A — Blake Ellis (@blxkeellis) June 9, 2019

Nikki Beharie Stuns On “Black Mirror”

Everyone’s STILL buzzing about “Black Mirror” Season 5 and THAT “Striking Vipers” episode featuring a scalp-snatching sequence of events and the return of impossibly gorgeous actress Nikki Beharie who reminded everyone that A) she’s incredibly talented and B) belongs on Black Hollywood’s melaniny delicious Mt. Rushmore with DeWanda Wise, Aja Naomi King and Teyonah Parris.

Oh yes, she’s absolutely amazing and has Black Twitter in a heart eye TIZZY.

