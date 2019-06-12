Khloe Kardashian Klaims Inner Circle Of Her Infant Allergic Ex Swore His Pregnant Partner Jordy Was Part Of The Past!

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Her “Truth” And Apologizes To Tristan’s Ex For Pregnancy Problems Caused By Their Relationship

Khloe Kardashian is issuing an apology, presumably to Jordan Craig, after multiple outlets reported in the last few weeks that Tristan and Khloe’s relationship caused pregnancy complications for Craig — based on court documents from Thompson and Craig’s recent child support proceedings.

For years Khloé has responded to accusations of homewrecking Thompson and Craig’s relationship while Jordyn was pregnant by saying she’d been assured that the relationship was done before she even met Tristan. Khloe made the same claims once again, posting from her Instagram story.

The first slide read,

MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE

CHOSE to go on a blind

date with me. A mutual

friend set us up. After going on some

dates, Tristan told me

that he had an ex that

was pregnant.

Obviously, I was

reluctant about us

continuing to date or

start a relationship. He pleaded with me that

the relationship was

over long before we met.

He had me talk with his

most inner circle. He

showed me physical

poof [sic] (correspondence

between the two) and

had me on calls with his

lawyers to prove his

point. His best friends,

business associates and

even his mother told me,

him and his ex were

broken up before we

met.

Khloe’s message continued on a second slide:

This is my truth! The

truth that I believed and

trusted. If for any reason

this is NOT in fact the

truth, I am so completely

and utterly sorry that

TRISTAN and his inner

circle would lie on

something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact

that. Lord knows I pray

but now, I really don’t

know what to believe. Truthfully, from the

deepest parts of my soul

I am sorry! I’m sorry for

any pain that has been

created either way. No

woman deserves to go

through anything like

this! This is MY TRUTH

Whoa… Definitely seems like Khloe was feeling the heat. Do you believe what she says? Do you think this is enough of an apology? Or is Khloe simply putting all the blame on Tristan and not taking enough responsibility for her role?