Khloe Kardashian Klaims Inner Circle Of Her Infant Allergic Ex Swore His Pregnant Partner Jordy Was Part Of The Past!
Khloe Kardashian Speaks Her “Truth” And Apologizes To Tristan’s Ex For Pregnancy Problems Caused By Their Relationship
Khloe Kardashian is issuing an apology, presumably to Jordan Craig, after multiple outlets reported in the last few weeks that Tristan and Khloe’s relationship caused pregnancy complications for Craig — based on court documents from Thompson and Craig’s recent child support proceedings.
For years Khloé has responded to accusations of homewrecking Thompson and Craig’s relationship while Jordyn was pregnant by saying she’d been assured that the relationship was done before she even met Tristan. Khloe made the same claims once again, posting from her Instagram story.
The first slide read,
MY TRUTH IS:
I met Tristan because HE
CHOSE to go on a blind
date with me. A mutual
friend set us up.
After going on some
dates, Tristan told me
that he had an ex that
was pregnant.
Obviously, I was
reluctant about us
continuing to date or
start a relationship.
He pleaded with me that
the relationship was
over long before we met.
He had me talk with his
most inner circle. He
showed me physical
poof [sic] (correspondence
between the two) and
had me on calls with his
lawyers to prove his
point. His best friends,
business associates and
even his mother told me,
him and his ex were
broken up before we
met.
Khloe’s message continued on a second slide:
This is my truth! The
truth that I believed and
trusted. If for any reason
this is NOT in fact the
truth, I am so completely
and utterly sorry that
TRISTAN and his inner
circle would lie on
something like this!
I pray my truth is in-fact
that. Lord knows I pray
but now, I really don’t
know what to believe.
Truthfully, from the
deepest parts of my soul
I am sorry! I’m sorry for
any pain that has been
created either way. No
woman deserves to go
through anything like
this!
This is MY TRUTH
Whoa… Definitely seems like Khloe was feeling the heat. Do you believe what she says? Do you think this is enough of an apology? Or is Khloe simply putting all the blame on Tristan and not taking enough responsibility for her role?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.