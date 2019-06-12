Makeup Mishap: Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Customers Complain About ‘Lumpy’ Lipsticks Leaving Blemishes On Their Lips

In cosmetics news…

Jaclyn Hill Reacts To Customer Concerns About Her Lipsticks

A popular makeup artist is responding to concerns about her cosmetics. Jaclyn Hill who recently released her Jaclyn Cosmetics has been getting OBLITERATED on social media by fans complaining of defective products.

Consumers are complaining that their lipsticks are “lumpy” and have “hair” on them. Some have even posted pics of mysterious bubbles popping up on their lips and extreme swelling.

Blogger RawBeautyKristi even posted a pic of her hairy lipstick…

All I can say is WTF pic.twitter.com/qZFGPYlOWc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 7, 2019

and a Twitter user shared that she has a mysterious “pimple” on her mouth after using the product.

Omfg ! I just notice I have something wired like a pimple on my lips after wearing the jaclyn hill lipstick 🤮 I need help ! Should I call 911 ? @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics #JaclynHillCosmetics #jaclynhill pic.twitter.com/c4ilOBDfcd — Greysis (@greysis_garcia) June 10, 2019

Jaclyn’s since told her followers that the “hair” they’re seeing is actually shedding from the gloves the factory used to test the products.

If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product!😡 We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again. https://t.co/qn6UTUJzRE — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

She’s also offering refunds…

I’m so sorry if the product you received was anything less than perfect. If you are unsatisfied in ANY way please contact help@jaclyncosmetics.com & we will be sure to give you a full refund as well as send you a new product. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 7, 2019

and is planning on releasing a statement soon.

I plan on breaking my silence and addressing the issues regarding my lipsticks very soon. I have been working hard to gather all of the facts and details so I can give you accurate answers. I appreciate you allowing me time to wrap my head around all of this & investigate. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 11, 2019

A spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics told Fox News;

“The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product.

What do YOU think about Jaclyn Hill’s cosmetics conundrum???