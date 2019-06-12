Makeup Mishap: Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Customers Complain About ‘Lumpy’ Lipsticks Leaving Blemishes On Their Lips
Jaclyn Hill Reacts To Customer Concerns About Her Lipsticks
A popular makeup artist is responding to concerns about her cosmetics. Jaclyn Hill who recently released her Jaclyn Cosmetics has been getting OBLITERATED on social media by fans complaining of defective products.
Consumers are complaining that their lipsticks are “lumpy” and have “hair” on them. Some have even posted pics of mysterious bubbles popping up on their lips and extreme swelling.
Blogger RawBeautyKristi even posted a pic of her hairy lipstick…
and a Twitter user shared that she has a mysterious “pimple” on her mouth after using the product.
Jaclyn’s since told her followers that the “hair” they’re seeing is actually shedding from the gloves the factory used to test the products.
She’s also offering refunds…
and is planning on releasing a statement soon.
A spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics told Fox News;
“The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product.
What do YOU think about Jaclyn Hill’s cosmetics conundrum???
