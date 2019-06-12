Plastic Surgeries: Queen Naija Displays Her Knifed Up ‘Kini Clad Culo On Baycation With Clarence

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Queen And Clarence Vacay A Month After Her Butt Lift Surgery

It’s been a few weeks now since Queen Naija underwent Brazilian butt lift surgery and she’s looking GREAT.

The singer felt well enough to stuff her cakes in a bikini after setting off on a romantic vacation with her baby daddy, Clarence. In tweets, Queen says this is the first real vacation of her life. Just three years ago, she was struggling to pay her heat bill back in Detroit while living in a basement. Now the YouTube celebrity has over 4 million subscribers and tours her music.

Here Queen is in Jamaica, enjoying her accomplishments and her NEW bawwwdy.

View this post on Instagram

🇯🇲

A post shared by Christopher ❤️ Legend (@queennaija) on

A whole SNACK! Hit the flip for more of Queen and her new cakes up close.

View this post on Instagram

Rolls for dinner 😍

A post shared by Christopher ❤️ Legend (@queennaija) on

 

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.