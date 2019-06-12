Plastic Surgeries: Queen Naija Displays Her Knifed Up ‘Kini Clad Culo On Baycation With Clarence

Queen And Clarence Vacay A Month After Her Butt Lift Surgery

It’s been a few weeks now since Queen Naija underwent Brazilian butt lift surgery and she’s looking GREAT.

The singer felt well enough to stuff her cakes in a bikini after setting off on a romantic vacation with her baby daddy, Clarence. In tweets, Queen says this is the first real vacation of her life. Just three years ago, she was struggling to pay her heat bill back in Detroit while living in a basement. Now the YouTube celebrity has over 4 million subscribers and tours her music.

y’all don’t even understand that January 2016 I was sleeping on an air bed with Cj as a baby.. in a Detroit house with no heat, no hot water, no electricity, trying to find a job, a broke down vehicle, scraping up change for food. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) May 30, 2019

Here Queen is in Jamaica, enjoying her accomplishments and her NEW bawwwdy.

A whole SNACK! Hit the flip for more of Queen and her new cakes up close.