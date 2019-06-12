“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Andrea Says She And Her Son Tennyson Are Close … Like Norman Bates And His Mom [VIDEO]

Andrea Reveals Her Son Is Concerned About Her Relationship With Lamar

We’ve got something real special for y’all! “Life After Lockup” the spinoff to WeTV’s hit series “Love After Lockup” makes it’s series premiere this week. On the show, five couples from Love After Lockup face parole, restrictions & temptations in Life After Lockup—will they break the rules or break old habits? There are still plenty of firsts to tackle in their new lives together from new jobs, new children, family drama & sobriety, the stakes have never been higher in the fight to stay free. Now that they’ve left prison, will they be able to survive the real world and stay out of prison for good?

Check out an exclusive clip from the series premiere below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Megan faces Michael’s family at his release. Clint fears Tracie’s final hours of parole when she demands to meet his disapproving mom. Marcelino worries Brittany’s felon friends can send her back to jail. Jazmyne warns Lizzie to stay away from Scott.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “PROVE YOURSELF” – Airs Friday, June 14th at 9/8C on WeTV