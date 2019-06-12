In White Folks News: Principal Is Suspended For Plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher’s Whole A$$ Teen Choice Awards Speech [Video]

Principal Accused Of Plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher Speech Is Suspended

So one high school principal reeeally got inspiration from an Ashton Kutcher speech and now, he’s facing the consequences.

According to MetroNews, Principal Kenny DeMoss of Parkersburg High School in West Virginia has been suspended without pay for five days after biting from Kutcher’s 2013 Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards speech.

The Wood County Board of Education voted to suspend DeMoss 4-1 in a Tuesday meeting following a public apology from the guy.

Parkersburg graduate Abby Smith posted a clip of DeMoss’ graduation speech on Facebook, editing it side-by-side with Kutcher’s 2013 speech. DeMoss gave his words on May 23 of this year and they clearly borrow lines from the That 70s Show star.

Following the board meeting on Tuesday, Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook issued a statement:

“As superintendent of Wood County Schools, it is my responsibility to ensure all employees adhere to the employee code of conduct established by Wood County Schools and the West Virginia Department of Education. In this case, Mr. DeMoss is not disputing the mistake he made. He fully accepts responsibility for his actions and was disciplined appropriately.”

Hosaflook continued:

“As Mr. DeMoss said tonight, he would never purposefully bring shame to his alma mater or our school system.”

Kutcher seemed to have taken the whole incident in stride, tweeting on Saturday, “‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.’- Oscar Wilde. * cite your sources kids and faculty.”

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”- Oscar Wilde. * cite your sources kids and faculty😊 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 8, 2019

Smh.

Got em.