Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds From ATL Concert To Planned Parenthood

Ariana Grande Donates $250,000 To Planned Parenthood

Ariana Grande is using her money and platform to make a statement on behalf of women’s rights.

In response to dangerous abortion bans being signed into law in Georgia, The “Thank U, Next” singer donated the proceeds of her most recent Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Dr. Leana Wen thanked the superstar in a statement that also made it very clear the reproductive health care organization plans to fight back.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion. This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they’ll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives,” Wen said, adding “We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women’s rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won’t stop fighting — no matter what.”

The proceeds from Grande’s June 8 concert totaled to approximately $250K, People confirms.