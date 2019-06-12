Celebrity Cribs: John Stamos Gives Fans A Guided Tour Around His $6.75 Million Beverly Hills Home [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Vitural Tour Of John Stamos Beverly Hills House
John “Uncle Jesse” Stamos was kind enough to allow a camera crew into his $6.75 million home in Beverly Hills, California.
The folks at Architectural Digest walked around the 2-bedroom former-bachelor pad and gets a good look at the type of style one would come to expect from Stamos.
Press play below to get all up in John’s biz.
You impressed by what you saw?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.