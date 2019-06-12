Celebrity Cribs: John Stamos Gives Fans A Guided Tour Around His $6.75 Million Beverly Hills Home [Video]

Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Vitural Tour Of John Stamos Beverly Hills House

John “Uncle Jesse” Stamos was kind enough to allow a camera crew into his $6.75 million home in Beverly Hills, California.

The folks at Architectural Digest walked around the 2-bedroom former-bachelor pad and gets a good look at the type of style one would come to expect from Stamos.

Press play below to get all up in John’s biz.

You impressed by what you saw?

