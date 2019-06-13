Sure, Jan: Khloe Kardashian Is STILL Getting Dragged For Her Kommentary On How She ACCIDENTALLY Stole Tristan From His Banging Baby Momma

Khloe Kardashian Dragged Over Tristan Thmopson

Khloe Kardashian is either a boo boo the fool or a really good liar. Depending on who you ask, she may even be both. The Kardashian took to Instagram to try to clear the air over the beginning of her relationship with Tristan Thompson after his ex Jordan Craig put his cheating on the spot. Khloe claimed that she thought he was single, even asking his lawyers and friends (ahem…if you had to do all that, then maybe you should have just moved on, boo). Twitter isn’t buying it.

Yesterday we showed you people who thought she was foolish for believing the lies. Now we are going to look at people who are CONVINCED she was lying.

Khloe really believed Tristan, his crew, his lawyer AND his mother that he was single …..😳😳 All these red flgs I- pic.twitter.com/53a8bM5IQm — cleo🥀MIYEON'S WIFE (@2yeontrash) June 12, 2019

