Hello Summer: Kenya Moore Put Her Post-Baby Six Pack And Bangin’ Baaaaawdy On Blast And We Are Not Worthy

Kenya Moore has been one of the most un-aging, black don’t crack wonders of the world. She’s been killing the game for two decades now and never lost a step. Now, the’s looking like she’s in her peak once again. That’s why she’s absolutely primed to be highlighted as one of our baes of the summer.

We don’t want to spoil how banging she’s looking so hit the flip and see what she is cooking up. Kenya is really out here putting up MVP numbers still. Incredible.