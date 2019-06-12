Hello Summer: Kenya Moore Put Her Post-Baby Six Pack And Bangin’ Baaaaawdy On Blast And We Are Not Worthy
Kenya Moore has been one of the most un-aging, black don’t crack wonders of the world. She’s been killing the game for two decades now and never lost a step. Now, the’s looking like she’s in her peak once again. That’s why she’s absolutely primed to be highlighted as one of our baes of the summer.
We don’t want to spoil how banging she’s looking so hit the flip and see what she is cooking up. Kenya is really out here putting up MVP numbers still. Incredible.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for all of the positive comments and DM’s about my “SNAP BACK”. I gained so much weight carrying my little bundle of joy but every pound was worth it when I look at her. Everyone is asking what am I doing to lose weight. Well here it is …. I saw a friend using @bodycompleterx and decided to give their program a try which seemed sensible enough for me to follow! Godsend! I’ve been using their Vegan Protein as a simple meal replacement everyday and their kit. Three months postpartum I’m starting to feel like me again! Thanks @bodycompleterx and thank you guys again for liking and sharing my pic! You have this momma feeling fabulous! *Insert Twirl 💃🏽
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
#3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection #teamnosleep The SnapBack is real! 🙈👀😝😊LOL I still can't work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I've always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I'm not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love #family
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.