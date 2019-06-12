Fabolous – Quietly Serving Out His Sentence For “Harassing” Emily B (Exclusive)

Rapper Pled Guilty To Menacing Emily B & Her Father Earlier This Year

Fabolous has been quietly working to satisfy the terms of his plea deal in connection with allegedly pummeling and threatening reality starlet partner Emily B.

The “Throw It In The Bag” rapper has been working to satisfy the terms of his year-long pre-trial intervention program after he pleaded guilty to one count of harassment and copped to threatening Emily and her father with a pair of scissors outside of their northern New Jersey home.

Things are going so well, that the judge on the case has not asked Fab, 41, to come back to court to review his progress, and he doesn’t have a court date pending, a court official confirmed to BOSSIP.

If he successfully completes the diversion program, his charges will be thrown out and his criminal record wiped clean.

Fab initially faced up to 20 years in state prison after prosecutors accused him of punching Emily B so hard that her front teeth had to be removed. Days later, a video emerged of the father of two brandishing a sharp object at his partner and her father and threatening to kill them.

We’ve reached out to Fab’s lawyer, Brian Neary, for comment.