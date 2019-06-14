Swagg: NeNe Leakes Not Currently Filming RHOA, Working On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Style Show (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes Working On RHOA Spinoff

Yes, the rumors are true. NeNe Leakes is not currently filming RHOA but there’s a good reason why.

In case you’re behind on what’s going on behind the scenes on season 12, LoveBScott reported that NeNe hasn’t filmed with any of the ladies yet, citing her behavior during that closet fiasco that ended with a ripped shirt for a cameraman and allegedly broken tooth.

“For that reason, in addition to NeNe’s ‘bad attitude’ in dealing with producers and execs behind the scenes, sources tell lovebscott.com that NeNe has been forced to “sit out” for at least the first part of the season — maybe longer — as the ladies begin filming.”

And while a rep for NeNe denied that she’s being punished for her behavior and just in “contract negotiations”, we can report that NeNe is indeed not currently filming and working on her contract—–but for something else.

A source tells BOSSIP that the RHOA OG is working on a contract for a spinoff show centered around her Swagg Boutique. NeNe opened her Swagg Boutique in the MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland back in May…

and we hear that cameras are rolling for pre-production centering around the boutique’s staff.

The source tells us that the show will be like Lisa Vanderpump’s famed “Vanderpump Rules” and follow NeNe’s sales associates as they “work, party and deal with drama.”

This is especially interesting considering that NeNe’s accused Lisa Vanderpump of stealing her idea for her PUMP restaurant which later blossomed into a TV show. NeNe previously claimed that her fellow Bravo star advised her against opening a bar in West Hollywood calling it a “dump” before going back and buying it herself.

NeNe has another Swagg location in Atlanta and a smaller Swaggalicious boutique in Miami so there’s room for the show to become a franchise if the show is a success. It should be noted however that NeNe WILL be back on RHOA season 12 which will include Kenya Moore whose presence spurned that BIG Cynthia Bailey/NeNe Leakes blowup.

Would YOU watch a “Vanderpump Rules” style NeNe spinoff???

More on the flip.