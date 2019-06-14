Swagg: NeNe Leakes Not Currently Filming RHOA, Working On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Style Show (Exclusive)
NeNe Leakes Working On RHOA Spinoff
Yes, the rumors are true. NeNe Leakes is not currently filming RHOA but there’s a good reason why.
In case you’re behind on what’s going on behind the scenes on season 12, LoveBScott reported that NeNe hasn’t filmed with any of the ladies yet, citing her behavior during that closet fiasco that ended with a ripped shirt for a cameraman and allegedly broken tooth.
“For that reason, in addition to NeNe’s ‘bad attitude’ in dealing with producers and execs behind the scenes, sources tell lovebscott.com that NeNe has been forced to “sit out” for at least the first part of the season — maybe longer — as the ladies begin filming.”
And while a rep for NeNe denied that she’s being punished for her behavior and just in “contract negotiations”, we can report that NeNe is indeed not currently filming and working on her contract—–but for something else.
A source tells BOSSIP that the RHOA OG is working on a contract for a spinoff show centered around her Swagg Boutique. NeNe opened her Swagg Boutique in the MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland back in May…
View this post on Instagram
As the FIRST black woman I’m happy to say, WE ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN GIRL inside @mgmnationalharbor Come thru TOMORROW for our first Sip, Shop Party with me and a few other familiar faces! 2pm to 7pm Swagg Boutique located across from Starbucks on the food court #Swaggdmv Thank you for all the love
and we hear that cameras are rolling for pre-production centering around the boutique’s staff.
The source tells us that the show will be like Lisa Vanderpump’s famed “Vanderpump Rules” and follow NeNe’s sales associates as they “work, party and deal with drama.”
This is especially interesting considering that NeNe’s accused Lisa Vanderpump of stealing her idea for her PUMP restaurant which later blossomed into a TV show. NeNe previously claimed that her fellow Bravo star advised her against opening a bar in West Hollywood calling it a “dump” before going back and buying it herself.
NeNe has another Swagg location in Atlanta and a smaller Swaggalicious boutique in Miami so there’s room for the show to become a franchise if the show is a success. It should be noted however that NeNe WILL be back on RHOA season 12 which will include Kenya Moore whose presence spurned that BIG Cynthia Bailey/NeNe Leakes blowup.
Would YOU watch a “Vanderpump Rules” style NeNe spinoff???
View this post on Instagram
Back by POPULAR DEMAND❗️this is the 3rd time i have had to order the short Camo Love Top. Grab yours before they are gone! You can grab you 1 on the shelves at Swagg Boutique @mgmnationalharbor Will go online tomorrow for purchase. Y’all already know i love Camo and have every kind in my stores. Even for curvy girls
A source tells BOSSIP that while the other housewives have yet to come to Swagg, NeNe’s bestie Marlo Hampton has been filming. Marlo was indeed on hand for the grand opening.
The MGM National Harbor location is actually convenient for the housewives of “Real Housewives of Potomac”, Monique Samuels, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and Karen Huger attended the grand opening.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations again @neneleakes For a FABULOUS GRAND OPENING this weekend at your New #Swaggdmv location at the MGM National Harbor!! YOU DIIIIID THAT!! 💃🏾👏🏽 Such an AMAZING weekend!! Cheers 🥂for ALWAYS KEEPING it 💯 and being a REAL ASS BISHH!😘 #TrustgetsyoukilledlovegetsyouhurtandbeingREALGETSYOUHATED 💁🏽 #Theyalwayshatetherealones #nophoniesallowed #Illalwaysstandonthesideofright #RHOA 💄: @michannamurphy
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to this BOSS CHICK @neneleakes on opening her @swaggboutiqueatl Store in the DMV!!! So proud and happy to see Queens handling business 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. . . MUA beat to death @makeup_machine and Hair snatched and laid @natalieslove4hair Styled by @aneeshadubois #rhop #realhousewivesofpotomac #rhoa #swaggboutique #mgm #queenssupportqueens #bosssquad #ribboncutting
Could they make appearances?
NeNe’s National Harbor location is apparently booming with business.
View this post on Instagram
(SWIPE) My weekend was so turnt! I hosted a Sip & Shop at Swagg Boutique @mgmnationalharbor with guest fashion diva @jenniferwilliams The line was wrapped around the store all day! Boss ladies with the Baltimore Ravens, Major League Baseball, Executive that live in Prince George’s country & even a boss lady that owns 29 McDonalds all stepped in the building to show love & support #funtimes I truly enjoyed meeting all of you and Thank you so much for supporting. So we’ve had Marlo & Jen! Who would you like to see host a Sip & Shop next? I got my eyes on @comiclonilove @clairesulmers @karlie.redd @tamarbraxton @trinarockstarr @charliesangelll
