Sliver Spur Swag: Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up” Is The New Black Country Rap Tune That Will Make You Cut A Rug [Video]

Blanco Brown “The Git Up”

If you thought Lil Nas X was going to reign supreme atop the #YeeHawAgenda throne then you were sadly mistaken.

Blanco Brown’s new viral dance tune “The Git Up” is going CRAZY on Tik Tok right now and if you scroll your Twitter timeline you’ll probably see someone retweet the video below.

Press play and check it out.

This make you wanna put some Wrangler on your booty and do a dance on them hoes?