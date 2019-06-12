Get Well: Kevin Durant Speaks For First Time Since Surgery To Repair His Ruptured Achilles
Kevin Durant Posts Instagram Confirming Ruptured Achilles
The Bay Area and basketball fans at large are still very deflated by the injury that Kevin Durant suffered during game 5 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.
KD had an MRI yesterday and sports reporters nationwide have been waiting anxiously for the news.
No need to wait for the team, Kevin has provided the world an update on his condition via the following Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
Godspeed, young man.
Do you think the Warriors will come back and win the series for their fallen brother?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.