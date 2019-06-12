Get Well: Kevin Durant Speaks For First Time Since Surgery To Repair His Ruptured Achilles

Kevin Durant Posts Instagram Confirming Ruptured Achilles

The Bay Area and basketball fans at large are still very deflated by the injury that Kevin Durant suffered during game 5 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

KD had an MRI yesterday and sports reporters nationwide have been waiting anxiously for the news.

No need to wait for the team, Kevin has provided the world an update on his condition via the following Instagram post.

Godspeed, young man.

Do you think the Warriors will come back and win the series for their fallen brother?