You’re Not Us: YesJulz Is Getting Culture Vulture Vaulted For Calling On Her Mayo-y Ancestors To Help Her Defeat Haters

- By Bossip Staff
YesJulz Roasted Again

Sigh. YesJulz has done it again, y’all. After getting countlessly dragged across these here internets for whatever bevy of trash culture vulture-y takes and takedowns of black women, she still manages to get booked and pushed. All of that has given her the battery in her back to remain as reckless and comfortable as humanly possible.

So when some guy responded to her saying she’d be in NY by saying he was going to pull up for violence, Julz Blandtana clapped back by saying her ancestors would protect her. Which…uh…which ancestors is she talking about, pray tell? Because they’re certainly not black ancestors. This has all prompted Twitter to ask some important questions while dragging the hell out of her. Like this:

The comedy was intense as hell. Take a look:

