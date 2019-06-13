WELP: Yung Miami Bares Her Bump As Fans Slam Her ‘Summer Ruining’ Sweetie Southside
Yung Miami is heavily pregnant and showing off her bump. As previously reported the City Girl announced on “her own terms” that she’s expecting her second child.
She’s since dropped a pic of her burgeoning bump amid rumors that she’s carrying a girl.
I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me. Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans. I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls! This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD -Yung Miami
Unfortunately for her, however, some of her fans who were hoping she’d lead them through an “Act Up” summer are none too pleased that she’s expecting. Some have posted memes that Caresha’s shared…
and others are berating her boyfriend Southside. The 808 Mafia producer is getting blasted for “ruining” the rapper’s summer plans.
“U killed city girls summer I hope you’re happy,” wrote one fan.
“No shade why would u get her pregnant,” added another. “Like we really need her more than u.”
Southside has a message for everyone upset about Yung Miami’s baby news.
Yung Miami posted an email from the incarcerated other half of the City Girls, JT. JT is super excited to have a baby City Girl on the way.
