WELP: Yung Miami Bares Her Bump As Fans Slam Her ‘Summer Ruining’ Sweetie Southside

Fans Bash Producer Southside For Getting Yung Miami Pregnant

Yung Miami is heavily pregnant and showing off her bump. As previously reported the City Girl announced on “her own terms” that she’s expecting her second child.

She’s since dropped a pic of her burgeoning bump amid rumors that she’s carrying a girl.

Unfortunately for her, however, some of her fans who were hoping she’d lead them through an “Act Up” summer are none too pleased that she’s expecting. Some have posted memes that Caresha’s shared…

and others are berating her boyfriend Southside. The 808 Mafia producer is getting blasted for “ruining” the rapper’s summer plans.

“U killed city girls summer I hope you’re happy,” wrote one fan.

“No shade why would u get her pregnant,” added another. “Like we really need her more than u.”

Ooop!

See what Southside thinks about upsetting his girlfriend’s fans on the flip.