Khadeen Ellis & Krystal Lee Talk Faith, Family & Life At Champagne Conversations By St. Jude

Khadeen Ellis & Krystal Lee Speak On Faith, Family & Life At Champagne Conversations Presented By St. Jude

Lifestyle Influencer Khadeen Ellis and Radio One personality of the Willie Moore, Jr. Show, Krystal Lee teamed up with St. Jude to host Champagne Conversations during the Summit 21 weekend. The intimate mixer featured candid and transparent conversations around faith, family and wellness. Visual Artist and Fashion Designer, Kris Keys showcased original art and design pieces from her newly launched ‘Hematology Collection’. Inspired by her relentless fight with Sickle Cell, Keys’ who is also a former St. Jude patient, shared her survivor story and how she transformed her experience living with a blood disorder into a literal work of art.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of mingling, small bites, complimentary cocktails and an electric ambiance of black girl magic throughout the night. See more pics by hitting the flip!

