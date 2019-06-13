LHHATL’s Mimi Faust Hit With Lien After Skipping $27,000 Tax Bill

Mimi Faust Accused Of Refusing To Pay Tax Bill

Mimi Faust is in the red with Uncle Sam according to a report from The Blast, and now she’s been hit with a tax lien.

The “Love and Hip Hop Star” allegedly owes the government a little less than $27,000 — a debt she reportedly acquired over the course of 4 years. Reportedly, she was hit with two separate tax liens by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

The breakdown of the tax debt is $1,136.57 (2012), $4,422.88 (2013), $4,135.40 (2015) and $16,195.86 (2016).

So far, Mimi has not commented or addressed the report of her debt. Meanwhile, she’s been diligently posting sponsored ads to her 3.6 million Instagram followers. She’s also still getting #LHHATL checks, appearing earlier this season.