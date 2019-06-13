#BlackInkCHI: Impeccable Tattooer Shine Ditches Messy Old 9MAG Shop, Van’s ‘Not As Poppin’ Artists Scare Off His Clients [Video]
#BlackInkCHI: Charmaine Tries To Woo Shine’s Customers After He Quits, But New Guys Ruin It
The old 9MAG shop just keeps taking Ls! The OG crew actually had some potential customers after starting over from scratch with Van as the new boss. Two ladies walked in, looking to get work done by Shine, who worked at the shop during the first half of the season. Unfortunately, Shine QUIT before they came in.
Shine already had a huge social media following because of his impeccable skills before 9MAG and felt he had to break out after just a few episodes. Here is a peek at his beautiful tattoo style:
A father, a mother, and 2 sons.. One of his sons has a disorder, which is why one of the cubs is kind of tucked away.. ❤️ 1 or 2 more sessions on this one.
With Shine gone, Charmaine does exactly what she needed to do here to sell the ladies on one of the other “artists” — but the men get RUDE when the ladies bring up Shine’s tattoo style. WTH?
Do you think this behavior is professional at all??? In related news, Shine details why he quit 9MAG after the flip.
The artist explains that reality TV came into his life at the wrong time. But he doesn’t regret coming in to do his guest spots.
Figures that reality tv came into my life at a point where I don’t have enough time to dive in head first wit it . But even still, i find time to fly back and forth, do some tattoos and show face cuz its fun to diversify..
Figures that reality tv came into my life at a point where I don't have enough time to dive in head first wit it . But even still, i find time to fly back and forth, do some tattoos and show face cuz its fun to diversify.. Tune into @blackinkcrew Chicago tomorrow at 9pm. Im not on the first few episodes but yu can still tune in haha 📺
Good for him! More of his work after the flip.
urban legend.. str8 out the mud..
Another 2 sessions back to back to start off his sleeve AND his first tattoo.. I think im creating this trend of aggressive coverage 🤔 ride the wave 🌊
#Reposting this sleeve! Who likes this style of composition? Comment below 🔥
