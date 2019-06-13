Some Sweet Hollyweird Swirl: Joshua Jackson Cozies Up To Jodie Turner-Smith While Celebrating His 41st B’Day

Is Joshua Jackson Dating New Cinemax Star Jodie Smith

We’ve been loving Joshua Jackson even more post-“Dawson’s Creek,” mostly because his politics are so good but he’s also pretty fly for a white guy — so we’re not surprised at all to learn he’s been romantically linked to the very stunning Jodie Turner-Smith an actress who appears on the new Cinemax show “Jett.”

According to Page Six reports, the pair looked very close as they celebrated Jackson’s 41st birthday at the Gitano Jungle Room party Tuesday for “Jett.”

Carla Gugino is the executive producer of “Jett,” and she also stars as a “bada** thief” in the project. We’ll be turning in to see what this one’s all about.

In the meantime, Happy Birthday JJ and congratulations on your beautiful new love.

We thought it was pretty interesting his birthday post has so much to do with love… But we love that he is feeling his feels.

