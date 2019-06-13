Some Sweet Hollyweird Swirl: Joshua Jackson Cozies Up To Jodie Turner-Smith While Celebrating His 41st B’Day
Is Joshua Jackson Dating New Cinemax Star Jodie Smith
We’ve been loving Joshua Jackson even more post-“Dawson’s Creek,” mostly because his politics are so good but he’s also pretty fly for a white guy — so we’re not surprised at all to learn he’s been romantically linked to the very stunning Jodie Turner-Smith an actress who appears on the new Cinemax show “Jett.”
According to Page Six reports, the pair looked very close as they celebrated Jackson’s 41st birthday at the Gitano Jungle Room party Tuesday for “Jett.”
Carla Gugino is the executive producer of “Jett,” and she also stars as a “bada** thief” in the project. We’ll be turning in to see what this one’s all about.
In the meantime, Happy Birthday JJ and congratulations on your beautiful new love.
View this post on Instagram
I do believe my 40th spin around the sun was my favourite so far. Had some amazing adventures. Had my eyes and my heart opened, and met some people who have left an indelible mark on my life. So this 41st is going to have big shoes to fill. Thank You for all the birthday wishes. “To love is to be delighted by the happiness of someone, or to experience pleasure upon the happiness of another. I define this as true love.” Leibniz
We thought it was pretty interesting his birthday post has so much to do with love… But we love that he is feeling his feels.
Hit the flip for more photos of Jodie
