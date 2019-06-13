Are You Feelin’ Ciara’s Short And Sleek Hair Steez?

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara wears short wig or hairstyle

Source: Nancy Rivera/ SplashNews / Splash News

Ciara Debuts Edgy Pixie At The Ace Awards

Monday night Ciara showed up to the Ace Awards in NYC sporting a new hairstyle. She’s always switching it up, so how do you feel about this pixie style?

We love this angle.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip for her social shots. Don’t forget to weigh in about whether you like it in our comments section!

Chop it awf ☺️😘…

The street is my Cat Walk. #NY 📷 @tomasherold

