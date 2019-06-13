Too Special: Robin Williams’ Son Welcomes First Child & Names Him In Honor Of Late Dad

Robin Williams’ Son Has First Kid & Names Him After Late Father

Robin Williams’ son Zak Williams has officially entered fatherhood and he’s taking the moment to honor his late father.

According to Us Weekly, Zak welcomed his first child with fiancée Olivia June on May 22, according to a rep. The kid weighed in at 8 lbs and 20-and-a-half inches long. The couple paid tribute to Zak’s dad by naming him McLaurin Clement Williams.

McLaurin was Robin Williams’ middle name and the couple plan to nickname the kid “Mickey.”

Zak is currently a mental-health advocate and a tech startup founder. Robin had him with his first wife Valerie Velardi in 1983, and the pair split in 1988 after 10 years of marriage.

Robin died of suicide in August 2014 at age 63. Schneider Williams went into details about Robin’s death in a November 2016 interview with CBS This Morning:

“[Parkinson’s disease] is actually an accurate diagnosis; however, that was the clinical side. The pathology was that he had diffuse Lewy body disease, which is what took him. I can tell you in his autopsy, the coroner’s report was clear that he had Lewy body throughout all of his brain and brain stem — nearly every region.”

Lew body disease happens when abnormal protein deposits build up over time, affecting the brain and sometimes causing changes in behavior, mood and movement.

Happy to know Zak is continuing to honor his father after suffering his great loss.