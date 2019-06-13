The Breakfast Club: Samuel L. Jackson On Kicking His Drug Addiction, What Keeps Him Going, And His New Film, ‘Shaft’ [Video]

Samuel L. Jackson Talks About Everything From Acting To Cheating

Samuel L Jackson stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to talk about his upcoming film, Shaft.

While in the building, the legendary actor talks to the hosts about multiple topics incluing his first role in Jungle Fever, what led him to kick his drug habit, and more. Jackson also makes sure to give his support to the #BlackMenDontCheat movement while he’s at it.

Peep the interview down below to hear what Samuel L Jackson has to say about all that and more, below: