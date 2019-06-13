Supersonic Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Compares Her Track & Field Fashion To Flo Jo, Announces She’s Going Pro
Sha’Carri Richardson Responds To Criticism
Remember when we told you about track phenom Sha’Carri Richardson who broke the NCCAA Women’s 100-meter dash record?
Well the 19-year-old sensation who’s been dubbed the ninth fastest in the WORLD, unfortunately, got hit with criticism from folks who weren’t feeling her long blonde locks and coffin nails.
“A freshman can’t do this and can’t do that” not settle because of others limitations of you. This freshman year has been unbelievable for me and I thank God, my school , my support system , people that I don’t know that support me and as well as the doubters that said it couldn’t be done. 💜💛This is only the beginning of the rest of my life & I welcome y’all in it
According to Sha’Carri however, that’s unfair considering that she’s following behind stylish track legends like Florence Joyner a.k.a. Flo Jo who was known for her intricate mile-long nails and stunning style.
Sha’Carri’s not too phased by the chatter, however. The supersonic sprinter also announced that she’s “pursuing her dream” and going pro after just one collegiate season. The move will surely land her at the Olympics.
Congrats Queen!
