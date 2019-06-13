Supersonic Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Compares Her Track & Field Fashion To Flo Jo, Announces She’s Going Pro

- By Bossip Staff

Sha'Carri Richardson

Source: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson Responds To Criticism

Remember when we told you about track phenom Sha’Carri Richardson who broke the NCCAA Women’s 100-meter dash record?

Well the 19-year-old sensation who’s been dubbed the ninth fastest in the WORLD, unfortunately, got hit with criticism from folks who weren’t feeling her long blonde locks and coffin nails.

According to Sha’Carri however, that’s unfair considering that she’s following behind stylish track legends like Florence Joyner a.k.a. Flo Jo who was known for her intricate mile-long nails and stunning style.

Nice try, trolls!

Sha’Carri’s not too phased by the chatter, however. The supersonic sprinter also announced that she’s “pursuing her dream” and going pro after just one collegiate season. The move will surely land her at the Olympics.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽All be to God!

A post shared by ShaCarri "FGTX" Richardson (@carririchardson_) on

Congrats Queen!

