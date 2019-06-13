ROTD3: J. Cole And His Dreamville Cohorts Drops New Bars And Hooks In “Down Bad” And “Got Me”

Dreamville Releases “Down Bad” And “Got Me” Off Of #ROTD3

Last night Dreamville opened the doors of their church. J. Cole’s collective of creatives set the internet on fire back in January when they held an exclusive “rap camp” at Treesound Studio in Atlanta for 10 days of recording.

The result of the session was to produce the third artist/producer-friendly compilation dubbed Revenge Of The Dreamers 3.

Check out “Down Bad” featuring J.I.D., J. Cole, Bas, Young Nudy, and Earthgang.

On the next page, you can hear Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, and Dreezy do their thing on “Got Me”