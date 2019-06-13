So Sad: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran’s Brother Found Dead In Dominican Republic Hotel

Barbara Corcoran’s Brother Died At A Dominican Republic Hotel Back In April

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran’s brother, John, was found dead in his Dominican Republic hotel room while on vacation with a friend back in April, according to reports from TMZ.

While an autopsy was not performed, Barbara and her family were told that her brother suddenly died of a heart attack. If true, this story coincides with the scary string of American tourist deaths that have occurred in similar circumstances on the island over the past couple months.

Within the last year, six Americans have died at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, all showing nearly identical causes of death.

Miranda Schaup-Werner was celebrating her wedding anniversary at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville hotel last month when she suddenly died after having a drink from the mini-bar. Her death came just five days before an American couple from Maryland was found dead at the same resort.

As of now, it’s unclear what hotel Corcoran’s brother was staying in the Dominican Republic when he was found dead and it’s also unknown if he had a drink from the mini-bar prior.

Kaylynn Knull and Tom Schwander filed a lawsuit against the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel La Romana resort earlier this year after becoming sick during their stay in 2018. The Colorado couple suspects that the release of insecticides into the central air conditioning system led to their sickness.

Our condolences go out to Barbara Corcoran and the whole family. Hopefully, this eerie situation taking the lives of those visiting the Dominican Republic gets solved sooner than later.