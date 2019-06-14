When The Checks Stop Coming In Exclusive: Juelz Santana & Kimbella Sued For Bailing On $17K In House Bills

Reality Star Couple Accused Of Falling Behind On Condo Payments, Suit Says

The hits keep coming for jailed rapper Juelz Santana.

The beleaguered artist and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star is being sued for not paying the bills on his New Jersey condo for the past year, BOSSIP has learned.

Last week, the Courts of Glenpointe Condominium Association sued the “Clockwork” rapper and his heavily pregnant wife, Kimbella, for breach of contract and unjust enrichment after the company said the couple stopped paying the $1,041 a month maintenance on their condo, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Glenpointe said the James family hasn’t paid the monthly condo maintenance bills in almost a year, and the debt has ballooned to a whopping $17,303, the suit says.

The condo complex – which was also once home to the Notorious BIG and SWV – also accused the couple of benefiting from the resources and services that the development offers its residents, but not paying for it.

The condo association said it has tried to demand payment from the couple, but to no avail.

Last year, Santana turned himself in to begin a 27-month sentence for bringing a loaded gun to board a plane at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

Santana bought the condo in question for $540,000 back in 2005. He has struggled to pay the mortgage on the property, and it has been in and out of foreclosure for years, court records show.

Glenpointe wants the outstanding $17,303, plus late fees and its lawyer’s fees paid.

Neither Santana nor Kimbella had responded to the case as of June 12.