Rest In Peace: Ariana Grande Tears Up Over Late Ex Mac Miller While Performing In His City

Ariana Grande Tears Up Over Mac Miller During Pittsburg Concert

After donating the proceeds from her Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood, Ariana Grande is continuing on with her Sweetener world tour, most recently hitting up Pittsburg. While visiting the City of Steel, she of course performed her hit single “Thank U, Next,” but this time around singing it nearly brought the superstar to tears.

The song is all about her famous exes, including late rapper Mac Miller. Still in mourning, Ariana had a hard time singing the part of her song that mentions Mac… see the clip below.

According to fans, the superstar also paid tribute to Mac before the show started…

At Ariana Grande's concert in Pittsburgh and she's playing Mac Miller before then show and I honestly might cry. Pittsburgh misses you, Mac ❤ — Kayla 🐝 (@KAYofsunshine_) June 13, 2019

Mac was born and raised in Pittsburg, so it’s only right Ariana showed him love in his city. May he rest in peace.