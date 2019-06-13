Taylor Girlz On Headline Heat

Wessup! It seems like everything that the Taylor Girlz do is bound to go viral — and the ladies themselves are just as entertaining as their Internet personas display. The Atlanta duo recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about them, and unsurprisingly, Daysha and Ti Taylor held nothing back.

As for what’s next for the hip hop duette, the girls (almost) confirmed a new project, dropping August 7th. Y’all ready for it? Check out the video above to see what else the Taylor Girlz had to say.