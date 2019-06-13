Fair Or Foul: Twitter Is All Over Diddy; Slandering Him For “Letting” Cassie Get Away To Live Her Best Settled Down Life

- By Bossip Staff
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Twitter Slanders Diddy Over Cassie’s Pregnancy

Cassie is pregnant with a little girl bundle of joy. She and her boo announced it today on IG with a lot of pomp and circumstance. The announcement has shaken up the internet. Not the least bit because it was always understood that Diddy and Cassie had some sort of arrangement of no marriage or kids. Or maybe Diddy was taking her for granted.

Who knows…whatever the case, the internet is using her announcement to throw all sorts of shade on Diddy and his treatment of her. Is that fair or foul?

Let us know: do you think it’s fair to use this announcement as an indictment on Diddy’s relationship ways? Follow the argument and decide:

