Pure Comedy: Trevor Noah Rides a Pain Rollercoaster While Eating Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Trevor Noah Takes A Stab At Some Spicy Wings On Hot Ones

On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s hit series Hot Ones, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah puts his palate to the test in the infamous spicy wing challenge with host Sean Evans.

Along the journey, he discusses the advice he got from Jon Stewart, breaks down the joys of biltong, and explains the one thing that connects us all as humans. Noah is a world-renowned standup comedian and the host of the Emmy-award winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He’s also written a book, Born a Crime, which is a New York Times best seller. But how is he with spicy food? Find out by checking out the episode below: