In Billionaire Baby News: The BeyHive Showers Destiny’s Grandchirren Rumi & Sir With Birthday Love

Happy birthday to my niece and nephew, Sir and Rumi Carter pic.twitter.com/rjg565Vecv — Priyonce (@PcloverU) June 13, 2019

The BeyHive Celebrates Rumi & Sir’s 2nd Birthday

The 13th of June changed forever two years ago (YES, TWO ALREADY) when Beyonce delivered Destiny’s grandchirren Rumi & Sir, first of their names and billionaire heirs to the Carter throne, who shattered the whole entire internet on their birthday while making twins hot again. Oh yes, it’s an official holiday and the BeyHive are doing the absolute MOST across Twitter.

Rumi and Sir really been here for 2 whole years now pic.twitter.com/TXuKly47SJ — 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐲 🔥🖤 (@djjacks1025) June 13, 2019

Peep the best (and funniest) Rumi & Sir birthday love on the flip.