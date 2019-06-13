In Billionaire Baby News: The BeyHive Showers Destiny’s Grandchirren Rumi & Sir With Birthday Love
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
The BeyHive Celebrates Rumi & Sir’s 2nd Birthday
The 13th of June changed forever two years ago (YES, TWO ALREADY) when Beyonce delivered Destiny’s grandchirren Rumi & Sir, first of their names and billionaire heirs to the Carter throne, who shattered the whole entire internet on their birthday while making twins hot again. Oh yes, it’s an official holiday and the BeyHive are doing the absolute MOST across Twitter.
Peep the best (and funniest) Rumi & Sir birthday love on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.