Be Blessed, Beloved: Iyanla Vanzant Gives Tips On ‘Fixing Your Own Life’ [Video]

Iyanla Vanzant Gives Tips On “Fixing Your Life”

Iyanla Vanzant knows you want to “fix your life” and she’s offering her expert advice. The life coach/OWN star sat down with our Radio One family to discuss how you can do some self-improvement.

According to Iyanla, it all starts with “love.”

“Love is your identity, love is really who you are,” said Iyanla.

She also discussed how her own spirituality and religion guide her life.

Watch Iyanala give you “life fixing” tips below.