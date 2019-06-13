1600 GTFOH Ave: Kellyanne Conway Should Be Removed From Trump Administration For Violating Hatch Act Says Special Counsel

Special Counsel Recommends That Kellyanne Conway Be Removed From Gov’t

Donald Trump bootlicker Kellyanne Conway should be removed from the federal government immediately according to the recommendation of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

According to CNN, the federal watchdog agency had this to say about Trump’s saggy-skinned lackey:

The US Office of Special Counsel said Conway erred by making “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

We already know that the Trump administration isn’t big on following the law, but someone has to flag the clementine-tinted president’s felonious flunkies as they habitually line-step their way through U.S. history.

Special counsel Henry Kerner wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday that his office’s investigative report found that Conway was a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act.

The White Hosue has responded to these claims in typical fashion:

White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves responds: pic.twitter.com/k6aU0nTxjn — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 13, 2019

Ultimately Kellyanne Conway will probably not suffer any consequences as a result of these infractions, but we’d relish seeing her bounced out of D.C. on her bony a$$.