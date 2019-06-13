Girl, Block Him: Chris Brown’s Hater A$$ Comments On Karrueche’s IG About Her Boo Victor Cruz’s Fits Are Getting Him DESTROYED
- By Bossip Staff
Chris Brown Roasted Over Karrueche Comments
Chris Brown just won’t relax. Despite the fact that he (allegedly) has a baby momma on the way and a whole a$$ girlfriend, he’s still lurking on Karrueche’s IG and longing for her. Today he took things to an even more toxic level by commenting on her pic with her boo Victor Cruz.
“No shade boo, but PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain wit the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks. I’m F**** AROUND…good bless.
No shade.
Just minor”
What the hell made him feel the need to do all this like a stalker-ish a$$ loser? What a complete weirdo decision, he needs to sit down somewhere and leave her alone.
Twitter is rightfully roasting him for this. Take a look…
