Jagged Edge Returns With Next-Level Visuals For Silky Smooth Comeback Jam “Closest Thing To Perfect”

New Jagged Edge “Closest Thing To Perfect” Video

Jagged Edge returned with next-level visuals for silky smooth comeback jam “Closest Thing To Perfect” off its TENTH studio album “A Jagged Love Story” dropping July 15th.

Having sold over 8 million records worldwide, the criminally underrated collective looks to polish its golden legacy with another essential album in today’s REAL R&B-starved music scene. Peep the new video below!