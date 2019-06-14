R.I.P. Telenovela Star Edith Gonzaleth Dies At 54 After Cancer Battle

Edith Gonzalez Dies

A popular telenovela star has unfortunately passed away. Reps for Edith Gonzalez confirmed Friday that the Mexican soap opera star died after a three-year cancer battle. She was 54-years-old.

Edith first announced her diagnosis on Instagram with a selfie in a hospital bed. She battled ovarian cancer and went into remission in 2016 but it returned a short time later.

BBC reports that the beloved telenovela star’s credits include “Corazón Salvaje,” “Mujer de Madera,” “Doña Barbara,” “Palabra de Mujer,” “Las Bravo” and “Eva la Trailera.”

She is survived by her husband economist Lorenzo Lazo Margáin, and her teenage daughter.

R.I.P. Edith.