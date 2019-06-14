Fixt It, Jesus: Apollo Nida Rearrested Just NINE DAYS After Release From Federal Prison

Apollo Nida Rearrested

Apollo Nida is back in prison, ya hate to see it. Page Six reports that the former RHOA husband was rearrested just 9 days after he was released from federal prison to a Philadelphia halfway house.

“He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge,” a representative of the US Marshals Service told Page Six. “It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the representative explained, noting that he was in trouble for breaking a technical condition of his release. “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

No word yet on what the “technical condition” was.

Apollo’s sentence is scheduled to end on October 15, 2019, no word yet on if his rearrest will affect that date.

His fiancee Sherien Almufti has since spoken out and she’s blaming Apollo’s “jealous” parole officer for Apollo’s lockup.

“For those who are confused @apollonida03 didn’t violate a goddamn thing,” wrote the realtor. “Another crime against a black man in the system. ealously is a disease and his PO will die mad!! 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Oh really, sis???

What do YOU think about Apollo Nida going back to jail?