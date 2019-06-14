Field Trip: Oregon Elementary School Staffer Resigns After Telling Students They Should Be Picking Cotton

Oregon School Staffer Resigns After Making Racist Comments To Students

They should be doing WHAT now?!

According to CNN, an Oregon elementary school teacher has resigned from her job after making racially offensive comments toward some of her Black students.

The unidentified employee walked up to a group of 5th graders at Linwood Elementary School during lunch and told them they were lucky that she wasn’t making them “pick cotton”.

WTF?!

Parent Syreeta Spencer says her daughter Jasmyn was among that group according to KPTV:

“She said that you’re lucky I’m not making you guys pick cotton and clean my house and everybody just got extremely mad about that,” Jasmyn said. “It hurt me inside.”

Mom was none-too-pleased:

“It would be different if she cussed at them or yelled at them. Of course, that’s not appropriate, but to bring up picking cotton to a group of mostly brown and black kids is definitely inappropriate,” Spencer said. “It was a very insensitive and mean comment to say.”

People really play it fast-and-loose with the “pick cotton” phrase. SMH.